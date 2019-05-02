39,710 Shares in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $2,001,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,119,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after buying an additional 90,914 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 1,996,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 150,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $2,746,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,777,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,088,094.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 2,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,345,534 shares of company stock worth $64,200,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

