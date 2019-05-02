3,711 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/3711-shares-in-vanguard-real-estate-etf-vnq-acquired-by-strategic-family-wealth-counselors-l-l-c.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.