$295.85 Million in Sales Expected for Brady Corp (BRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) to announce sales of $295.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.80 million to $296.90 million. Brady posted sales of $298.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,968. Brady has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $986,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $5,693,943. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brady by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

