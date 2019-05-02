2,895 Shares in Cree, Inc. (CREE) Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Cree by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Domini Impact Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 501.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of Cree stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -425.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

