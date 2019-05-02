2,608 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $149.75 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.53 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “2,608 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/2608-shares-in-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-purchased-by-quantamental-technologies-llc.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.