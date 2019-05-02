21,536 Shares in NN, Inc. (NNBR) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NN by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NN by 343.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of NN by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get NN alerts:

NNBR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 1,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,691. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $383.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.42.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NN had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $199.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/21536-shares-in-nn-inc-nnbr-purchased-by-janney-capital-management-llc.html.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.