$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Corp (OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Oshkosh posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.07.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $513,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,130. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.