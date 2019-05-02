15,417 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday.
