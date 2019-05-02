15,417 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/15417-shares-in-ishares-esg-msci-usa-small-cap-etf-esml-acquired-by-ellis-investment-partners-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.