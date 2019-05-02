13,900 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 57.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 180,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 66,040 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 106,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “13,900 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Purchased by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/13900-shares-in-cohen-steers-quality-income-realty-inc-rqi-purchased-by-cooper-haims-advisors-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.