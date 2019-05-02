1,150 Shares in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,424,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 145,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 52,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $749,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $138,344.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,418.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,895,496 shares of company stock valued at $27,538,565. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $182.23.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,734.86% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

