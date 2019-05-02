10,860 Shares in UniFirst Corp (UNF) Acquired by Starr International Co. Inc.

Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.89. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,423. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.68.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $196,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $788,404.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,587 shares of company stock worth $3,311,433. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

