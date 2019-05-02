10,500 Shares in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

FPRX stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.18. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/10500-shares-in-five-prime-therapeutics-inc-fprx-purchased-by-bailard-inc.html.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.