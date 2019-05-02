1,019 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Purchased by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $356.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,710. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.8844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

