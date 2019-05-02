$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for American Financial Group Inc (AFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. American Financial Group reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.49. 475,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $8,181,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total transaction of $7,200,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $16,427,175. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,677,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,768,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,611,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,717,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

