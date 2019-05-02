0xcert Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. 0xcert has a total market cap of $684,985.00 and $102,261.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.06 or 0.09916426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001726 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012302 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,501,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.