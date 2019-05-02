-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.65). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 1,315.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. 4,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

