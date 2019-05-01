Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZYNE. Roth Capital began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.09 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.02.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $231.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.93.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

