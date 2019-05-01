Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $247.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.08. 29,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

