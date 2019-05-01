Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 201.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,716,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,066,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 11,723,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,141 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 10,864,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,098,000.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 37,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $30.27.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Ally Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $61,616.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,489.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

