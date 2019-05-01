Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $563,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $998,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,333 shares of company stock valued at $38,674,547. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

