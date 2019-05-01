Zippie (ZIPT) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, YoBit and Bancor Network. Zippie has a market capitalization of $579,041.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00405676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00993264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00181894 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001358 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.