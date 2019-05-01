Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after acquiring an additional 694,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,874,000 after acquiring an additional 569,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celanese by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,337,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,336,000 after acquiring an additional 568,909 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CE stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,276. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $126.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

