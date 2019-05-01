Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $211.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $130.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $2,623,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,845,361.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total transaction of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 180.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

