Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (VIOT) Given $11.45 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.45 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at about $16,096,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 753,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,437. The company has a market capitalization of $953.81 million and a PE ratio of 51.07. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $955.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

