Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of WAL opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $293,548.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,459 shares of company stock worth $3,657,307 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $532,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 921,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

