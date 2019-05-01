Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) to Buy

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.