Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to “Hold”

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABTX. Brean Capital began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.26 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.07.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $785.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Fred S. Robertson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,227.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Nichols III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $36,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $1,649,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,917,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,566,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 527.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,596,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

