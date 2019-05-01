Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (FFNW) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $175.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.20. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 732.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

