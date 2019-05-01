Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altaba (AABA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altaba is a closed-end investment management company whose assets include investments in China’s Alibaba (Ticker: BABA), Yahoo Japan and other cash and marketable securities. The company is a successor to Yahoo, which got sold to Verizon. Altaba had $54 billion in assets as of year-end 2016, of which the Alibaba stake accounted for 62% of the total, the Yahoo Japan stake 14% and the rest was cash and marketable securities. “

AABA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Altaba from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Altaba from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altaba from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of AABA stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Altaba has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altaba during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

