Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (SEIC) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $400.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,118,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 219,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.