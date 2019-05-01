Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dorian LPG reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorian LPG.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Christina Tan purchased 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,464.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Hadjipateras purchased 7,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,613.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,825 in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dorian LPG by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,471,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 512,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,937. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.