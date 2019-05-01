Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingredion Inc (INGR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingredion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.61. Ingredion posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingredion.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Shares of INGR traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,371. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $87.02 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,050,000 after acquiring an additional 334,715 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,498,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,659,000 after buying an additional 437,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,714,000 after buying an additional 540,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

