YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $788,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. 445,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/yhb-investment-advisors-inc-has-788000-stake-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.