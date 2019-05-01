Yeti (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Yeti has set its FY19 guidance at $0.99-$1.04 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $0.99-1.04 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yeti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Yeti has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen began coverage on Yeti in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yeti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yeti stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

