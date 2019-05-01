Yeti (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Yeti has set its FY19 guidance at $0.99-$1.04 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at $0.99-1.04 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yeti to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:YETI opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.74. Yeti has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $36.60.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yeti stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 188,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Yeti at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Yeti
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
