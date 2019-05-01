Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,716. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 29.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 592,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.8% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aquilo Capital Management LLC owned 2.35% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/xenon-pharmaceuticals-xene-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in phase II clinical trail for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.