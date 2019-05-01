Xchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Xchange has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Xchange has a total market cap of $3,673.00 and $0.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,399.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.02977393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.53 or 0.04992178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.01360762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.01193633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00107689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.01128168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00310653 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00027635 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 9,753,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,753,850 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

