X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYIH) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of BATS:HYIH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares. X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

