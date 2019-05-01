WPP (WPP) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,015 ($13.26) price target on shares of WPP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Numis Securities cut shares of WPP to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 905 ($11.83) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of WPP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,146.88 ($14.99).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 956.40 ($12.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

