World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $355,973,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,692,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,288 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KHC. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. 175,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,072,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

