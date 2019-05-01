World Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,490,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,167,000 after buying an additional 1,772,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,721,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,317,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,747,000 after buying an additional 962,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,997,000 after buying an additional 852,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research set a $133.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $1,331,874.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,902 shares of company stock worth $13,912,200. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. 25,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,183. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/world-asset-management-inc-grows-position-in-stanley-black-decker-inc-swk.html.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.