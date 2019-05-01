Workiva (WK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

NYSE:WK opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.13. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,683.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,482,797.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,900. 29.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

