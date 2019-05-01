Workday Inc (WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $814.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $814.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Six analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.43 million and the highest is $824.50 million. Workday reported sales of $618.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $788.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.84 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,774. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $208.33.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $53,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 23,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.75, for a total value of $4,636,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,508 shares of company stock valued at $208,331,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $3,344,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workday by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

