Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Woodward, Inc.Common Stock also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Wood & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.88 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $2,319,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,363,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,325. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

