WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

MRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 249.09 ($3.25).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 209.20 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson bought 63,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150,001.60 ($196,003.66).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

