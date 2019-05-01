WM Morrison Supermarkets’ (MRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the grocer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.
MRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 249.09 ($3.25).
LON:MRW opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 209.20 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.
About WM Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
