Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Receives $113.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.76.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Wix.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Wix.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 15,108.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 151,690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $134.16 on Friday. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

