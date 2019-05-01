Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $172.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.26 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $759.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.00 million to $764.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $934.41 million, with estimates ranging from $904.30 million to $968.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.89 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Wix.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $133.43. 509,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,445. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

