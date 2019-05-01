Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will post sales of $172.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.26 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year sales of $759.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.00 million to $764.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $934.41 million, with estimates ranging from $904.30 million to $968.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.Com.
Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ WIX traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $133.43. 509,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,445. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.25 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.Com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
Further Reading: Convertible Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.