Williams Companies (WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.83-1.07 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.83-1.07 EPS.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 7,670,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,414,484. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 146,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 53,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

