William H. Heyman Sells 9,500 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,337,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,035,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRV opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/01/william-h-heyman-sells-9500-shares-of-travelers-companies-inc-trv-stock.html.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.