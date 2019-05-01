William Blair Weighs in on Kemper Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (KMPR)

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kemper has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $53,014,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $45,399,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.