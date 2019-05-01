Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $514,000 Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,574. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.54.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

